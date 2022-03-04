Netizens trend ‘Sidharth Shukla Lives On’ after Instagram memorialises his account

Sidharth Shukla may not be amongst us anymore but his memories are etched in our lives forever and he will continue to live in all his fan's hearts. On several occasions, fans have proved that they love the late actor a lot and have given them tributes in their own styles. Well, on Wednesday Sid was memorialised by the Instagram app almost 6 months after his untimely demise. His Instagram account got a ‘remembering’ added to his bio and this left fans extremely emotional. Netizens cannot stop talking about this and have expressed their grief all over social media.

Netizens filled social media with #SidharthShuklaLivesOn messages and the tweets will surely make you emotional too. One of the users wrote, “Remembering This the bitter reality. But accepting this fact its the hardest one ever in our lives. #SidharthShuklaLivesOn for us. #SidharthShukla u r always in our hearts. #SidHearts”. Another user wrote, “Remembering @sidharth_shukla Will always remember him for touching our Lives, inspiring us to be Real & Honest, guiding us to be a better human & most of all for loving us as his Family. Memorialized forever in our Hearts #SidharthShukla #SidHearts #SidharthShuklaLivesOn.”

Check out the fan tweets:

Sidharth Shukla passed away in September last year due to a massive cardiac arrest leaving all his fans in a state of shock and heartbroken. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill went back on the Bigg Boss sets as a special guest on the bb15 Grand Finale. It has been difficult for her to move on after Sid’s demise and in fact, she is still struggling to do that. In the episode, we could see her getting emotional and breaking down into tears. Looking at her even Salman Khan could not control. Indeed it was quite a heartbreaking moment for all the Sidharth Shukla fans.

