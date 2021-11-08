New actor spotted as ‘Nattu Kaka' on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma; Reports

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running sitcoms on television. The show has been running for the last 13 years and still managing to entertain the audience with its storyline. However, recently, one of the characters from the show passed away in an unfortunate incident. Popular for the role Nattu Kaka was played by Ghanshyam Nayak. After his death, the makers are looking for a new actor to play the role. And it seems like they have found one.

Telly Chakkar report mention that a new actor has been spotted on the set of the show. Although the news has not been official yet but fan clubs claim to see a new Nattu Kaka on the set. New Nattu Kaka was seen sitting in the same chair in the Gada Electronics shop. An official confirmation is awaited in this regard. The makers are keeping things under wrap. In the upcoming episode, only the curtain will be raised from this. Other actors are also keeping mum on the matter.

To note, this year in September, Ghanshyam Nayak was having severe uneasiness in the glands of his neck and had undergone surgery. The veteran late actor was diagnosed with a lump in the neck.

The current track is showing the Diwali celebration at Gokuldham society. Taarak Mehta compliments Jethalal for helping him in every situation. He says that he is feeling blessed to have him in his life. Jethalal replies that he is the one who is blessed. Society people also help local vendors set up their shop and help them in this difficult situation.

