New bride Kamya Punjabi shares interesting details about her customized wedding lehenga; See Pics

Kamya Punjabi, who married beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, shared beautiful pictures of her customized wedding lehenga.

Kamya Punjabi is enjoying the best phase of her life these days and looks like she couldn’t be happier. The television actress has married her beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony early this month. While their wedding was one of the most talked about events of the telly world, Kamya and Shalabh’s wedding pics left everyone in awe and the new couple was inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and friends. In fact, the Shakti – Astiva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress also won hearts as she shared beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremonies.

And while Kamya is busy enjoying the post wedding rituals, she has shared some unseen pictures of her wedding festivities on social media. In the pictures, the new bride has shared some interesting details about her customized bridal lehenga which is grabbing the eyeballs. To note Kamya wore a rust coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery and red dupatta. She also had a Rajasthani style embroidered dupatta which was adding on to the beauty of her bridal avatar. On the other hand, the latkans of her lehenga were also customized with ‘Kamya weds Shalabh’ and ‘Sada Saubhagyawati Bhavah’ written on it.

Take a look at Kamya Punjabi’s new pics from her wedding celebrations:

For the uninitiated, this happens to be Kamya Punjabi’s second marriage. The actress was earlier married to Bunty Negi with whom she also had a daughter. While the couple was married for a decade, they parted ways in 2013. Later, Kamya was also in a relationship with . However, the duo ended up on a sour note. On the other hand, Shalabh was also married before and had a child from his first marriage.

Credits :Instagram

