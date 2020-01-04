New bride Mona Singh looks stunning in a little black dress as she rings the New Year with her tribe; See Pics

Television actress Mona Singh shares beautiful pictures of her New Year celebrations with husband Shyam and their close friends.

Mona Singh, who recently married beau Shyam Rajgopalan, is a happy bird these days. The new bride has been making the most of the new phase of her life and has also been sharing glimpsea of her happy moments with her fans. After tying the knot on December 28, Mona treated her fans with her first selfie with husband Shyam on New Years and the newlyweds looked much in love in the beautiful picture. And while the fans have been yearning for more, the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress has shared pictures of her New Year celebration.

The happy bride rang in the New Year with her people which included her husband Shyam and close friend Gaurav Gera. In the pictures, Mona was seen slaying in her little black dress and her red chooda was giving perfect vibes of the new bride. The actress had certainly channelled her inner diva for the New Year celebration and enjoyed every bit of the party with Shyam and their friends from the industry.

Take a look at the pictures from Mona Singh’s New Year celebration with hubby Shyam:

To note, Mona and Shyam tied the knot in a low key wedding which was attended by the couple’s families and close friends. The got married as per Hindu rituals. While the 3 Idiots actress wore a red coloured heavily embroidered lehenga for her big day, the groom opted for a golden sherwani. Looks like Mona had taken clue from Jonas for her wedding look.

