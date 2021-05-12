New dad Mohit Malik introduces son Ekbir to world with special post: You give us a future to look forward to

Mohit Malik’s recent post announcing his son’s name is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Malik have all the reasons to be on cloud nine as they have recently embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their son. The couple has been ecstatic about this new phase of their life and is enjoying every bit of it. And while the duo has been sharing adorable pictures with their little munchkin on social media, new dad Mohit’s recent post is breaking the internet as he has introduced his son to the world.

He posted a picture of himself and his wife Addite as they twinned in denim shirts and held their son in the arms. In the caption, Mohit announced his little prince’s name as Ekbir Malik. He also mentioned that his son is a brave one and has given the couple a future to look forward to. He wrote, “My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to....We Love You Ekbir Malik!”

Take a look at Mohit Malik’s post for his son:

Soon after Mohit shared the post on social media, several celebs showered love on the new parents and their son. Ajay Singh Chaudhary took to the comment section and wrote, “My love to Ekbir Malik and to you both” along with heart emoticons. Earlier, Mohit had announced his son’s arrival with a special post and wrote, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….”

