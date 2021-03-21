New mom Anita Hassanandani flaunts her hair colour; Says, “Some much needed pampering’

Anita Hassanandani has been enjoying her time with her son and creating some memories which can be treasured for life.

It has just been a month that television actress has given birth to her first child. The actress is enjoying her best phase of life and making a bond with her son. Anita and her husband Rohit are not only adorable couples on television but also are very popular for giving couple goals. They always treat fans with lovely pictures of them and now their son too. Anita enjoyed her pregnancy a lot as she was seen stepping out in fashion. And now post-delivery, the Naagin actress mesmerized the social media with a new hair makeover.

Taking it to her Instagram, Anita shared a video that reads, “Finally some much needed pampering.. Coloured my hair after almost 2 years!!! Loving it.” Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also indulged in a self-pampering session and got a new hair makeover. Anita is very active on social media and always shares pictures. She became famous for her role in Kkavyanjali. Her role of Shagun Bhalla in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was widely appreciated for her stylish looks. She is a style icon of the Indian television industry and has been part of numerous films also.

Fans are dropping lovely comments on her hair transformation.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Anita married businessman Rohit Reddy. She has devoted all her time to her newborn. The actress is active on social media and loves to share pictures of her with the baby. She has a huge fan following and people love to get glimpses of her and the baby.

