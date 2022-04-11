New mom Debina Bonnerjee gives a peek into her baby’s colorful nursery; VIDEO

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are presently on cloud nine as they have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple brought their daughter home a few days back and are taking special care of their little one. Debina had earlier shared an adorable video of herself cradling her baby to sleep. Prior to the birth of her baby, Debina had organized a beautiful nursery to welcome the newborn. She recently offered a glimpse of the cute nursery along with the durable cot.

In the video shared by the new mom Debina, we can see an astonishingly adorable nursery. The room has been painted in soothing colours of light green and white. On the green wall, there are stickers of animals like zebra, giraffe, etc. There is an in-build rack on the other side of the wall, which comprises several cute décor items. There is a glass wall on the side that offers a beautiful view of the city skyline. The baby is cot kept near the light green painted wall, and on the opposite side, there is a beautiful single seater sofa and a baby couch.

In the video, the actress shared the details of her multiuse and super strong baby cot. She captioned, “My nursery is something I planned very meticulously.. selecting each product after a lot of research and thought and heart. In this video I have spoken about one of my best investment which is the baby cot in my nursery. As the news of becoming parents arrived our search for the best products for our baby started. #nursery #crib #decor #babygirl. P.s shot this video b4 the delivery to ensure a smooth execution ….”

Debina Bonnerjee became the mother of a baby girl on 3rd April 2022.

