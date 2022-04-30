New mom Debina Bonnerjee thanks her mother for handling baby Lianna: My little unicorn is very uneasy today

Debina Bonnerjee is currently enjoying the new mommy phase. To note, Debina and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child in early April and they named her Lianna. And, since then they are on cloud nine. The couple has been sharing adorable glimpses of their newborn child ever since they welcomed her into this world. Speaking of which, Debina shared a little glimpse on Instagram on April 29.

It is no new fact that newborns can be sometimes hard to handle and it seems like Debina too faced a similar situation while putting her little daughter to bed. But, her mother came to her rescue and helped little Lianna to sleep. Debina gave a glimpse in the stories section of Instagram and wrote, “My little unicorn is very uneasy today…thank god I have a mumma. My mom is my strength.”

See photo here:

To note, Debina and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first baby on April 3. The couple announced the birth of their daughter on social media with a beautiful video. In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

A few days ago, the couple shared some pictures on Instagram as they celebrated their little daughter's sixth-day arrival function. Sharing the glimpses, the popular TV actor wrote, "Celebrated the sixth day of baby's arrival function with the whole family. Actually every day is a celebration when the whole family is around and you have an additional member to your family my little daughter.”

ALSO READ: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcome their newborn girl home; Share cute PICS