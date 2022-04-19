New mom Mohena Kumari shares FIRST PIC of her baby; Writes a long note thanking fans

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Mohena Kumari Singh and husband Suyesh Rawat became parents of a baby boy on 15th April. The actress embraced parenthood for the first time. Mohena shared her happiness of becoming a mother and about her life-changing drastically, in a long post on social media as she offered a glimpse of her little one.

In the post shared by Mohena, we can see the tiny hands of her baby, which are placed carefully with her and her husband’s hand below it. She shared a heartfelt caption with it, which read, “On 15th of April 2022 we brought our first child into this world. Thank you for all the love , light and blessings that you have all showered upon us. These last few days have gone by so fast that I haven’t had a chance to exactly sit down and absorb the whole thing. Since the 15th of April life has been all about the hospital bed, baby nurses , baby feeding , baby crying , baby pacifying , no sleep , medicines and of course recovery. @suyeshrawat and I experienced a gambit of emotions together, even those we had never felt before. We stayed strong , positive , thoughtful and always caring towards each other. We knew this journey we were on has been and will be life changing for us and we respected each others needs , thoughts , concerns and feelings at every step. Bringing our Little angel into this world has been so special. But it’s definitely been more special because of you my dear Husband. Looking forward to this new journey as parents. I hope we can give the right strength , support and guidance to this tiny human , we have brought into this world , for him to be as trong , positive , thoughtful and caring towards everyone as we have been with each other.”

See post here-

For the unversed, Mohena hails from the royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, and married to politician and businessman, Suyesh Rawat.

