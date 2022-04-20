New mommy Bharti Singh expresses her desire to have another child on THIS condition; Find out

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents to their first child, a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple had announced their pregnancy in December last year and kept sharing glamorous pregnancy shoot pictures online. Recently, Bharti took to her official YouTube channel and expressed her happiness about becoming a mother. She even added that she wants to have another but she has a condition.

Bharti in her vlog shared that she is already pressurised to have another baby. Bharti said that everybody is now saying that they should have a girl and complete their family. “Kyu parivar pura ho jaye? My family is complete with my son. Had it been a girl even then I would say my family is complete. But no, now everybody wants that Gola needs a sister,” she said.

Bharti adds that she doesn’t mind having a second baby but this time she wholeheartedly wants a girl. “Everybody is saying that we should have another one. I want a baby girl. I am ready but somebody should guarantee that it will be a girl only. I had thought so much about cute frocks, hairbands, clips,” shared Bharti.

The comedienne also shared with fans that she will hopefully show their baby’s face soon. On April 3, Bharti and Haarsh took to their Instagram handle to share the good news with their fans. They dropped a picture from their maternity shoot, in which, the couple was seen twinning in white outfits, holding a basket. Sharing it, they wrote in the caption, “It’s a BOY.”

