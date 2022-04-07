New mommy Bharti Singh shares PIC from hospital post her delivery, says ‘ab nind nahi jaagna hai bas’

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are beaming with joy as they recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy into this world. The couple had announced their pregnancy in December last year. On April 3, Bharti and Haarsh had taken to his Instagram handle to share the good news with their fans. They had shared a picture from their maternity shoot, in which, the couple were seen twinning in white outfits, holding a basket. Sharing the picture, they had written in the caption, “It’s a BOY.” The big announcement sent their fans into a frenzy and they flooded the post with congratulatory wishes for the first-time parents.

Bharti and Haarsh are enjoying each and every moment of their new life. The power couple’s fans are now eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of their little one. While they haven’t shared any picture of the baby boy, the new mommy Bharti Singh today took to her social media handle and shared her first picture from the hospital post her delivery. While sharing her selfie Bharti hilariously wrote, ‘ab nind nahi jaagna hai bas’.

Take a look:

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti and Haarsh had opened up on embracing parenthood and baby names. “For around two and a half months, I didn’t realise that I was pregnant. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Then I thought I might as well check now. So I checked and then kept the pregnancy test kit aside. Later when I saw there were two lines, I immediately informed Haarsh. So that also was a surprise for us. We haven’t thought of names yet. Will it be a boy or a girl? We don’t know what name we will finally decide," Bharti had told Pinkvilla.

