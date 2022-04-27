New mommy Debina Bonnerjee sings a lullaby to her daughter Lianna; WATCH adorable video

Television actors, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on cloud nine as they recently got blessed with their first child, a baby girl. The couple has been sharing adorable glimpses of their newborn child ever since they welcomed her into this world. On Tuesday, Debina shared a glimpse of her mornings with her fans. She posted a video of her singing a lullaby to her daughter Lianna.

In the short clip, Debina could be seen holding her baby and moving towards her balcony while singing the ‘Can't Help Falling in Love’ song. She revealed in the caption, "Singing to her, her favourite song… #canthelpfallinginlove by #elvispresley …That’s how my mornings look like.#mybaby @lianna_choudhary." Fans rushed to comment section and showered love on the newborn baby. A fan wrote, "Very nice ma'am," while another commented, "Love you so much happy family." Needless to say, Debina is enjoying each and every moment of her motherhood journey.

Recently, the couple shared some pictures on Instagram as they celebrated their little daughter's sixth-day arrival function. Sharing the glimpses, the popular TV actor wrote, "Celebrated the sixth day of baby's arrival function with the whole family. Actually every day is a celebration when the whole family is around and you have an additional member to your family my little daughter.”

Debina welcomed her first baby with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary on April 3. The couple announced the birth of their daughter on social media with a beautiful video. Gurmeet captioned it as, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

