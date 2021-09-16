New parents Kishwer Merchant and hubby Suyyash Rai get their newborn’s name tattooed on neck

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai recently embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple offered a glimpse of their little one on social media as they revealed the name of the baby boy, Nirvair. Kishwer Merchant and hubby have recently shared a video of themselves getting inked. The couple has expressed their happiness for the entry of their son into their lives, by getting his name inked on the side of the neck.

The actress shared a video on social media in which she shared that she is doing something very exciting along with Suyyash Rai. They were seen at a tattoo parlor as they got their son’s name vertically inked below their ear. She shared in the caption, “issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai”

She has been getting lots of appreciative comments from fans like Shivani Gosain wrote, “This is so cool”, Arshi Khan dropped a heart emoji. The fans also commented, ‘this is pure love...Nirvair puttar you are so blessed !!!!’, ‘Luckiest baby in the whole universe’, ‘Awwww this is such a precious gift to nirvair from both of you and didi bhaiya nirvair is the most luckiest child to have you both as his parents. You both are the best parents in this world’ and many others sent them good wishes.