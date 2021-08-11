New set of The Kapil Sharma Show has a 10 star Dhaba & Hotel Chill Palace; See PHOTOS

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is returning to television with his show. He took to Instagram and shared pictures of his latest set. He wrote in the caption, “How’s the new set friends? #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #newseason #comingsoon only on @sonytvofficial #comedy #fun #masti #tv #television #tvshow #happiness #familytime #blessings #gratitude.”

Kapil shared the picture on Tuesday evening. Several fans took to the comment section and reacted by posting fire and heart emojis in anticipation of the show. is one of the early guests to grace the new season of the show. The star went on the show to promote his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The spy thriller is releasing on 19 August theatrically. Bell Bottom is Akshay’s second film to come out in 3D format after Rajinikanth led 2.0, which was directed by Shankar. Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor and as central characters.

Take a look at the post:

Lara Dutta is essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in the film and has gone through a massive transformation. Kapil Sharma had recently posted a picture of from the sets of this show. In the comical image, Akshay is reaching for Kapil’s show to sought blessings. Akshay Kumar replied in Hindi loosely translating to, “And after taking the blessing, Akshay Kumar searches for Kapil Sharma’s brain in his knees”. The Kapil Sharma Show became one of the most popular in Hindi television reach and garnered unprecedented ratings. Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is the first major Hindi film to release theatrically after the second wave of COVID.

