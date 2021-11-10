New Sony TV show Kaamnaa Jaha Hoga Khwaahishon Aur Usoolon Ka Aamna Saamna to replace KRPKAB3?

Sony TV is coming up with its new show Kaamnaa – Hoga Khwaahishon Aur Usoolon Ka Aamna Saamna. The show will be featuring ace actors Chandni Sharma (Akanksha) and Abhishek Rawat (Manav) as the leads. The show shed light on the life of the middle-class family with people having contrasting ideologies.

The story is set against the backdrop of the City of Lakes – Bhopal, where Manav is a sincere government official and Akanksha is a devoted housewife. But problems are in their life as Akanksha has big dreams and desires to move and break away from the stereotypical middle-class environment and live a luxurious lifestyle.

Abhishek Rawat, who plays the role of Manav, shared, "‘Kaamnaa’ is a show that will find an audience in everybody because the story and the characters are very real. It is a story of a common man. And that is one reason that drew me to the show. The beauty of the show lies in the characters who have different ideologies and how they deal with it as a family when put in realistic situations. Portraying Manav has been an utmost joy. I am glad the creators believed in me for bringing Manav’s character to life and I am sure the viewers will instantly form a connect with him. Hope the audience enjoy watching the show.”

Chandni Sharma, who plays the role of Akanksha, said, “I am very fortunate to have gotten this opportunity to play a character who is outspoken and strong willed, that resonates with the millennials who dare to dream, and believe that there is nothing wrong in wanting a comfortable lifestyle. I understand my character Akanksha’s mindset because we are similar in many ways. Akanksha is a woman who aspires to do a lot more but must let go of it because of her husband’s middle-class values. It’s a story of real people and I am sure that viewers must have also faced this predicament in their own lives at some point. Can’t wait to see what the audience have to say.”

Actor Abhishek Rawat is known for his work in the show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and actress Chandni Sharma was last seen in the popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The show will be featured on TV screens from 15th November at 8:30 pm, and apparently, the show will be a replacement for Shaheer Sheikh’s popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3.



