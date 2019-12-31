New Year 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi looks back at 2019, says, 'got some amazing creative satisfaction'
As we make way for 2020, Divyanka Tripathi takes a look back at the biggest highlight of 2019 for her. The actress is undoubtedly one of the most sought after ones on Indian Television. This year has been quite a busy one for Tripathi who made her debut on web and also turned a host for a show. Sharing with Pinkvilla exclusively, Divyanka revealed that in terms of creative satisfaction too, this year has been quite amazing.
She also revealed that in the new year, she is hoping and wishing for better work to come and more and more opportunities. Well, we wish the same! Divyanka always manages to leave us stunned with her performances. Her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off air just recently but her popularity as Ishi Maa continues to soar. She has also turned a fitness freak and left us all stunned with her amazing transformation.
Here's wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2020.
