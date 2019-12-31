New Year 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi looks back at 2019, says, 'got some amazing creative satisfaction'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi tells Pinkvilla exclusively the biggest highlight of 2019. Read on.

As we make way for 2020, takes a look back at the biggest highlight of 2019 for her. The actress is undoubtedly one of the most sought after ones on Indian Television. This year has been quite a busy one for Tripathi who made her debut on web and also turned a host for a show. Sharing with Pinkvilla exclusively, Divyanka revealed that in terms of creative satisfaction too, this year has been quite amazing.

"My biggest highlights of 2019 would be me being part of 3 amazing shows simultaneously. Yeh Yeh Mohabbatein along with The Voice and Cold Lassi Chicken Masala. And the best part was that all of them got a great response from the audiences, as well as gave me some amazing creative satisfaction, as all 3 of them were so diverse in their own ways, which made my 2019 an even more wonderful year!" Divyanka shared.



She also revealed that in the new year, she is hoping and wishing for better work to come and more and more opportunities. Well, we wish the same! Divyanka always manages to leave us stunned with her performances. Her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off air just recently but her popularity as Ishi Maa continues to soar. She has also turned a fitness freak and left us all stunned with her amazing transformation.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2020.

