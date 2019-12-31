New Year 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi REVISITS her best moments from 2019 and what she looks forward to

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi reveals to Pinkvilla her best moments from 2019 and what she looks forward to in 2020. Read on.

2019 has been quite an eventful year for Shivangi Joshi. Not only did her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai complete 10 years of telecast, but she completes 1000 episodes as Kaira along with Mohsin Khan. Shivangi also won awards for Best Actress at various award shows this year and has been on a career-high. As we say goodbye to 2019, we asked Shivangi to share her best moment from 2019 and also what she looks forward to in 2020.

"The special moment of 2019 would be purchasing my first high-end car, which my mom and brother love driving. It would also be our show completing 3000+ episodes and Mohsin and I completing 1000 episodes as Kaira," Shivangi shared. For 2020, Shivangi added, "I look forward to a year of eventful work, family gatherings and trips and more and more love from friends, fans and family." Cheers to that, Shivangi!



Meanwhile, Shivangi ends the year with a bang as she bags yet another award for Best Actress. The actress has been making sure to leave fans excited with her projects in the next year. Shivangi manages to exude the emotional graph of Naira perfectly onscreen and has a huge fan following. She is one of the most hardworking and dedicated actresses. Shivangi recently also featured in top 10 of the Sexiest Asian Women list.

Here's wishing for an exciting 2020!!

