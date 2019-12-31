New Year 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi REVISITS her best moments from 2019 and what she looks forward to
2019 has been quite an eventful year for Shivangi Joshi. Not only did her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai complete 10 years of telecast, but she completes 1000 episodes as Kaira along with Mohsin Khan. Shivangi also won awards for Best Actress at various award shows this year and has been on a career-high. As we say goodbye to 2019, we asked Shivangi to share her best moment from 2019 and also what she looks forward to in 2020.
Meanwhile, Shivangi ends the year with a bang as she bags yet another award for Best Actress. The actress has been making sure to leave fans excited with her projects in the next year. Shivangi manages to exude the emotional graph of Naira perfectly onscreen and has a huge fan following. She is one of the most hardworking and dedicated actresses. Shivangi recently also featured in top 10 of the Sexiest Asian Women list.
Here's wishing for an exciting 2020!!
