New Year 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Shivin Narang, Pankhuri Awasthy, Kaveri Priyam reveal their resolutions for the year

New Year 2020 is just around the corner. As we bid goodbye to 2019, here's Shivin Narang, Pankhuri Awashty, Kaveri Priyam among others taking a walk down memory lane and sharing one special moment from 2019. They also revealed what are they looking forward to in 2020, the beginning of a new decade. Over to them.

Shivin Narang: There are many special moments for me in 2019. When I went for Khatron Ke Khiladi to Bulgaria, it was a great experience, away from home, you make good friends and family there. I said no to Khatron for the longest time as I was not facing my fear but then I finally said yes this time and that was special. In 2020, I am looking forward to a lot of my projects which are coming up professionally. I have set some goals personally too, let's hope I am able to achieve those.



Kaveri Priyam: Well, 2019 has indeed been a very special year for me a stepping stone, it gave me the platform and recognition which I guess is so important for an actor. Most importantly it gave me to play this beautiful character Kuhu. I think the day when I began shooting for the show in Bhuj, my first shot in the bus was one of the very special moments of 2019. In 2020, I am looking for more of such twists and turns in Kuhu and Kunal's life and am so excited. Definitely I am looking for a greater exposure as an actor and apart from that personally, I am looking to travel more, visit new places.



Pankhuri Awasthy: The day I got selected for the film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan, it was an opportunity people crave for and I got it. I am looking forward to doing good work and varied roles in 2020. I am very passionate about being an actor and I love my craft. I would love to do more web shows, tv and films.



Aishwarya Sakhuja: One thing am looking forward to is a lot of travelling, I, for some reason feel will be travelling a lot whether within the country or overseas I have this gut feeling I will be travelling a lot and am looking forward to it completely.

Pooja Banerjee: Living a much healthier life and to give much more to the environment. The way global warming is affecting us all its time we in our own little way gave the world something back and help the environment better up.



Mudit Nayar: I am quite antisocial so would really like to change that in 2020 and acknowledge the presence of my fellow human beings more. I think many who know me would agree to me wanting this change too.

Here's wishing everyone, a very happy new year 2020!

