New Year 2020 EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan recounts sis Zeba's wedding, calls it 'year's special moment'
2019 has been a rollercoaster ride for Mohsin Khan who is on a high given his soaring popularity. The actor currently playing the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is one of the most sought after and popular actors on Indian Television. Taking a look back at the year gone by, Mohsin Khan exclusively shares with Pinkvilla his special moment from 2019 and what is he looking forward to in 2020.
Mohsin has had a fabulous 2019 with the number of awards and adulation he has received. The actor has only proved his mettle as an actor all the more this year with the kind of graph he has had. His versatility has been his strength. Mohsin, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that he is all gratitude towards fans for all the love and support they have given. He also shared how he ended up acting from engineering.
Add new comment