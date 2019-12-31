New Year 2020 EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan recounts sis Zeba's wedding, calls it 'year's special moment'

Mohsin Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame exclusively tells Pinkvilla his special moment from 2019 and what is he looking forward in the decade to come.

2019 has been a rollercoaster ride for Mohsin Khan who is on a high given his soaring popularity. The actor currently playing the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is one of the most sought after and popular actors on Indian Television. Taking a look back at the year gone by, Mohsin Khan exclusively shares with Pinkvilla his special moment from 2019 and what is he looking forward to in 2020.

"My sister Zeba and Tahas nikaah (wedding)... was the most special moment of 2019, for me. Completing 1000 episodes in a daily soap is something I never thought would happen to me. So, of course, that too!" Mohsin revealed and added, "It has been an extraordinary year and a decade of its ups and downs. 2010 began with the first day of my degree college." Further, he concluded saying that he is really looking forward to the new decade.



Mohsin has had a fabulous 2019 with the number of awards and adulation he has received. The actor has only proved his mettle as an actor all the more this year with the kind of graph he has had. His versatility has been his strength. Mohsin, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that he is all gratitude towards fans for all the love and support they have given. He also shared how he ended up acting from engineering.

