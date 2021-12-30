New Year 2022: Anupamaa cast Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch & others share plans, what's yours?

As we bid adieu to 2021 and remember the good times we had, we also gear up for a fabulous 2022 with some aim in our minds. With the Omicron fear, in many states government has put restrictions on New Year’s celebration. People are opting for staying indoor and then welcoming new year. Popular show Anupamaa cast Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch and others have also revealed their New Year's eve celebration plan and also their resolution for 2022.

Alpana Buch, who essays the role of Baa, said, “Seeing the rise in the number of COVID cases, I am not planning any celebration. I will be following COVID protocols and will avoid going out. And since I am shooting on December 31st, I will end the year with a quiet dinner with my husband. My New Year resolution is just to be happy and healthy and make others happy and healthy. While saying goodbye to 2021, I am praying to god to erase the word pandemic from our life and our dictionary. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year.”

Madalsa Sharma, better known for playing Kavya, also mentioned, “I am going to have a nice, quiet and relaxed celebration with my family at home. My resolution for the New Year is to take more care of myself and my body. I will try to live more carefree yet take all precautions and take more responsibility for my health and the people around me. I will also start doing a little but regular Yoga.”

Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah said, “We are welcoming 2022 at home with a few friends and that's the best way to celebrate because with the Omicron virus surge in the country and especially in our city, I would definitely not take a chance to call too many people at home or go outside at all. It's for the safety of everybody else and ourselves. And we have to be responsible because we are shooting every day. So just a few friends at home, and we will listen to some good music and have good food and make sure that we plan for a great 2022. And my new New Year resolution is nothing but to become a better and wiser human being because I don't have any vices as such that I need to make some resolution. But yes, I'm looking forward to making 2022 one of the best years till now.”

Gaurav Khanna, who is currently seen as Anuj Kapadia, said, “I am a workaholic and I will be working on the last day of the year as well. But I would like to come back home early to my family, to my wife, because she likes to have a lot of fun and party. I'm a workaholic and I love working and she likes to party, so if I can do both on that day, it would be absolutely fantastic. I don't make New Year resolutions because I just like to go with the flow. I, of course, have a direction in life, but then I like to go with the flow and I like to see where the flow takes me because it's more organic and it's more surprising that way rather than just making a name and just going by it. So I'm pretty happy going with the flow and things are really worked out.”

Anagha Bhosale said, “I am planning to celebrate the 31st of December with my friends and family. We are going for a small outing and then back to shooting in the New Year, which is going to be fun again and I am really looking forward to it. My New Year resolution is to keep myself positive, eat healthy, add more patience to my life, spread kindness and try to be more compassionate towards everyone.”

