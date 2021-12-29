New Year 2022: Bollywood actors who should make a comeback as reality show host

Numerous bollywood actor and actress have time and again been part of shows on the television show. Celebrities have been part of reality shows as judges and hosts. The shows which have the celebrity host, have a major fan following as the audience loves to see their favourite stars on the show. Some of the popular actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and others have been host of TV show in the past years. As the new year is about to begin in few days, we have listed below few actors who should make a come back as reality show hosts for 2022.

Akshay Kumar- The Bollywood superstar was seen as the host of the reality Khatron Ke Khiladi 1 and was loved by his fans for hosting.

Shahrukh Khan- The actor received a lot of appreciation for his fun and entertaining hosts of the kids reality show, Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hai.

Priyanka Chopra- The gorgeous actress has hosted one of the seasons of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which was cricketers special season.

Shilpa Shetty- The beautiful actress was seen as the host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She had hosted one season of the show.

Aamir Khan- The actor came to limelight with the talk show Satyamev Jayate. He had hosted two seasons of the show and was highly appreciated for his hosting.

Do let us know in the comments that which actor would you like to make a comeback on TV show as a host.



