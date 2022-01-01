New Year 2022: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Hina Khan & others pour in best wishes to fans

Our social media feeds have been blessed with New Year wishes from celebrities. As we bid adieu to 2021 and gear up for a fabulous 2022, several popular television actors poured in best wishes for fans. Few moments back, Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh Mehta took to her Instagram handle to share and treated her fans to an adorable picture of her son along with her hubby. Sharing the picture-perfect moment, Jankee extended New Year wishes to fans. Sharing the glimpse she wrote, “Home and Heart is where they are … Happy New Year from my boys to yours”. Jankee added the hashtag beyond grateful in her post. Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta shared a picture with his son and wrote, “Happy Everything”.

After Jankee, Prince Narula also took to his Instagram handle and wished fans along with his wife Yuvika. Sharing a video, he wrote, “ Happy newwwww yearrrrrr everyone mere or @yuvikachaudhary ke taraf se sab ko we both love you so much. Happpyyy newwwww yearrrrr.” Meanwhile, at 11:59 pm sharp, Aly Goni treated his fans with the last selfie of 2021 with his love Jasmin Bhasin. Sharing it, he wrote, “Last photo of the year”. Similarly, Karishma Tanna shared glimpses from the previous year and wrote, “Thanku 2021 Excited for #2022 Happy New Year to you all.” Hina Khan, who is in New York, right now also extended wishes on New Year. Sharing some glamorous pictures of herself, Hina said, "ED. Loaded for Action! Let’s begin.. welcome 2022".

Take a look: