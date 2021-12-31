New Year 2022: Disha Parmar, Samridh Bawa & other TV actors reveal their resolutions for the coming year

As the New Year is all set to begin, television actors went down the memory lane to share a few moments from 2021 and disclose their 2022 celebration plans and resolutions.

'Balika Vadhu' actor Samridh Bawa shared: "This year, I plan on catching up with a few friends and having 'me' time. However, I will avoid crowded places at all costs as a precaution and hope that everyone maintains social distance and avoids gathering in large numbers. To all our viewers, may you have a lovely New Year."

Shrenu Parikh of 'Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki' talked about the best moments she had in 2021.

She shared: "After being affected by Covid, I was very demotivated and felt lost, but with the blessings of my family and fans, I had a great comeback this year. With God's grace in 2021, my family and I have been safe and healthy, and we have started practicing healthy lifestyle habits. That change is the best moment of 2021 for me. As a resolution for 2022, I have decided to focus on health and lifestyle a notch higher by incorporating a proper diet plan for my family and me."

Expressing her excitement for the upcoming year, 2022, 'Kaamnaa' actress Chandni Sharma said: "Well, my wish from 2022 is for everyone to stay healthy, safe and sound. I pray that we overcome all hardships, challenges that we are facing and hope that 2022 proves to be a happy, healthy, joyous and prosperous year for everyone. I am looking forward to 2022."

Disha Parmar, who plays Priya in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2', said it is time to start a new journey with a lot of positivity, energy and excitement.

She said: "I wish my fans a very Happy New Year. I pray that 2022 becomes a year when all our lives change for the better and we strive and work hard to achieve our dreams."

