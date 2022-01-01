New Year 2022: Shweta Tiwari enjoys mini vacay in snowy mountains with son & wishes fans

Gorgeous actress Shweta Tiwari like other stars spent her New Year's Eve out of the town. Shweta, who is now also considered as a fashion icon of the television industry, has a massive fan following on social media. The actress shared pictures of the vacay on her social media handle and sent New Year wishes to her fans.

In the beautiful pictures shared by the actress, she is seen walking along with her son Reyansh in the snowy mountains. She looks gorgeous in beige puffy jacket, loose denims and brown suede boots. She is seen enjoying among the snow-capped mountains. She wrote, “Happy New year to You and Yours”.

See post here-

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak was recently seen as guest in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She was seen shaking a leg with the host Salman Khan on the song Bijlee Bijlee. Palak had shared that she was very excited and nervous to be sharing the screen with Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was a contestant of Bigg Boss 4 and had lifted the trophy then along with the prize money. The actress was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by the director Rohit Shetty. She was among the finalists of the season and was very popular in the show. Apart from the show, she was also seen in the daily soap Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.



