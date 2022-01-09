Newly engaged Karishma Tanna raises temperature in blue bikini; See PICS

TV actor Karishma Tanna, who rose to fame with producer Ekta Kapoor’s famous daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, always keeps treating her fans with her pictures. She raises the bar, every time she drops her photos on social media. This time too, the former Bigg Boss contestant served the temperature-raising photos to her fans. Karishma took to her Instagram to share a bunch of bikini pictures as she spends her time off the pool.

In a low cut blue bikini, Karishma flaunted her toned body and sexy legs. She completed the look with black sunglasses and kept her hair in a bun. She was seen relaxing by the pool and wrote, “Still Decembering state of mind. Can’t blame me #takemeback #mood #potd #sunday”. Soon after she uploaded the photos, her fans also showered lots of love in the comment section. They also praised the Baalveer actress as one of them wrote, “Absolutely Stunning.” While one fan dropped a comment saying, “Lovely.”

See the post here:

Karishma Tanna has ruled the television with her unforgettable stints. Some of them are Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Baalveer, Naagin, Qayamat Ki Raat among others. The 38-year-old actress had also appeared in some famous reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, etc. She also won season 10 of Khatron Ke Khiladi while became a runner up for Bigg Boss 8.

For unversed, Karishma got recently engaged to her boyfriend Varun Bangera in a close ceremony. She had also shared some pictures on her Instagram from the ceremony with her fans and loved ones.

