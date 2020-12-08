Newly wed Sana Khan enjoys her time with husband Anas Sayied in Kashmir; Gives a glimpse of her happy moments

Sana Khan, who had tied the knot in November, is currently holidaying in Kashmir with husband Anas and has been treating fans with beautiful pics and videos.

Sana Khan has been grinning ear to ear ever since she has tied the knot last month. The actress had taken the social media by a storm after she announced her hush hush wedding to a Gujarat based Anas Sayied. After making her massive fan following drool over her bridal look, Sana has now sharing a glimpse of her honeymoon. Yes! The couple has flown to Kashmir for a vacation and is enjoying their time there. The actress, who has been an avid social media user, has been treating her fans with some beautiful glimpses of her honeymoon.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sana shared a stunning video of herself dressed in a black coloured burkha and was seen sipping a cup of kahwa while enjoying the stunning look of the valley. She also shared videos while she went on a drive in the city giving a glimpse of the beautiful Dal Lake. Earlier, the new bride had shared video of herself spending quality time with her husband as they enjoyed the winters and the view in Kashmir valley.

Take a look at Sana Khan’s honeymoon pics:

To recall, Sana had shocked everyone earlier this year after she had announced her exit from showbiz industry. Making the big announcement, Sana called it a crucial juncture of her life. “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth,” Sana added.

