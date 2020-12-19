Newlywed Aditya Narayan shares a romantic picture with Shweta Agarwal as they enjoy shikara ride in Srinagar

Newlywed Aditya Narayan recently took to his Instagram to give us a glimpse of his honeymoon fun with Shweta Agarwal and it’s all about love.

Singer and actor Aditya Narayan is currently in the best phase of his life and he is making the most of it. The popular star kid recently walked down the aisle with the love of his life Shweta Agarwal. After dating each other for years, the couple got married on 1 December this year and since then they have been creating waves on social media. To spend quality time together, the newlywed couple has flown to Kashmir for a honeymoon.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya has shared a lovey-dovey picture with Shweta. In the stunning click, they can be seen enjoying shikara ride in Srinagar. The couple looked adorable together as they pose for the perfect picture. In the click, the stunning actress can be seen sitting next to her husband as the actor clicks a romantic selfie. Alongside the picture, the former Indian Idol 11 host wrote a short poem in Hindi which reads as “सूर्यास्त, सुकून, श्वेता और शिकाराहै ना खूबसूरत नज़ारा?” Notably, the latest picture has left netizens too impressed. While one commented, “Love you both,” another said, “Soooooooo cuteeeee you both look.”

Take a look at Aditya Narayan’s Instagram below:

Previously, Aditya had posted a beautiful sun-kissed selfie with his wife and wrote, “Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia.”

Aditya and Shweta have first met on the sets of their 2010 movie Shaapit and since then their bond has got strong over the years. Udit Narayan’s son had announced his wedding news on his social media saying that he is the “luckiest man alive to have found his soulmate Shweta 11 years ago.”

He also added, “We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December.”

Also Read: Aditya Narayan hilariously calls Neha Kakkar 'jealous' for not attending his wedding; Latter gives a befitting

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Aditya Narayan Instagram

Share your comment ×