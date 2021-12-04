Newlywed Aishwarya Sharma posts blissful pre wedding photos with Neil Bhatt & leaves fans enamoured

Adorable couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt recently got married in a grand celebration. The couple had been dating for some time and finally, the couple tied the knot on November 30, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. They were joined by their family and friends, including the cast members of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The couple had also done a mushy pre-wedding shoot and Aishwarya recently shared pictures from the same on social media.

In the recent post of Aishwarya Sharma, the actress has shared some lovey-dovey pictures with Neil Bhatt. Both of them were seen in casual outfits. She had worn a red sweater with blue jeans and Neil Bhatt had sported a white sweater and light blue jeans. They are seen cuddling with each other as they are so much in love with each other. The actress captioned it as, “Zara Zara”.

See post-

Fans of the couple commented on the post as they are amazed by the adorable pictures of the duo. Ashna Kishore wrote, “Nazar na lage”. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful couple All the best my favourites #neiwarya”, another said, “Lovely Couple”. Some other comments are, “This part is actually my favourite”, “Your Jodi is so cute”, among others.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's wedding was attended by Bollywood star Rekha. Their co-stars also attended their wedding reception including Ayesha Singh, Kishori Shahane Vij, Sheetal Maulik, Yash Pandit, and Sneha Bhawsar.



