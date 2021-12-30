Newlywed Aishwarya Sharma posts a video of her doing ‘ghoomar’ as she, Neil Bhatt enjoy honeymoon in Rajasthan

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt recently got married on 30th November in Ujjain. The couple had beautiful pre-wedding and wedding functions which were attended by their friends and family. They are now enjoying their honeymoon in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They have been sharing pictures and videos from their romantic trip. In one of the posts, Aishwarya is seen trying her hand at the ghoomar tradition.

The couple is having the best time of their life in Rajasthan. Both the actors, who play prominent roles in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, have managed to get a few days off from their shoot. Pictures from the couple's honeymoon are doing the rounds on social media, wherein Aishwarya and Neil are seen enjoying themselves. From sightseeing to enjoying the folk dance of Rajasthan, the couple is busy creating sweet memories.

Aishwarya shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen performing folk dance 'Ghoomar' with the Rajasthani dancers. The video was shot by Neil Bhatt.

The couple had also shared selfies from the airport before flying to Rajasthan, and in the photos, they looked excited for the trip.

Neil and Aishwarya met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They fell in love and decided to take their relationship to the next level. There was a simple roka ceremony and then had wedding festivities in Ujjain. They hosted a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai, which was attended by legendary actress Rekha, who introduced their TV show.



