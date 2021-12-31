Newlywed Ankita Lokhande is basking with joy as she expresses gratitude for ‘dreams that turned into reality’

Ankita Lokhande is presently enjoying marital bliss. The actress got married to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. They had a royal wedding in Mumbai, which was attended by their friends from the industry. Post the wedding Ankita had also shared video of rituals at Vicky’s home. As the year 2021 is coming to an end, Ankita has shared pictures with Vicky as she expresses gratitude post marriage.

The actress took to social media to share a special post on the last day of the year. She is seen clad in a beautiful Banarasi Silk saree, while Vicky had donned kurta set. She accessorised the look with jhumkas, green bangles and mangalsutra. The newlyweds are glowing with happiness as they struck poses. Ankita shared in the captions, “I am thankful for nights that turned into mornings, my best friend that turned into my family, and dreams that turned into reality. #2021bride #2021lastday #2021lastpost #anvikikahani”.

See post here:

Ankita and Vicky got married in Mumbai on the 14th of December. It was a star-studded affair with many celebrities from the television industry arriving at the wedding. Both Ankita and Vicky looked stunning on their D-Day. Kangana Ranaut, who shared screen space with Ankita in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, also attended her sangeet function.



