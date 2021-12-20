Newlywed Ankita Lokhande celebrates birthday with Vicky Jain & family, cuts the cake with paps; Pics & Video

Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain got married in a beautiful traditional ceremony on 14 December. The couple, who had been dating for more than 3 years, tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends. After the wedding, they have been sharing cute pictures with one another on social media. Recently, the actress ringed in her first birthday post marriage and in the video, she is seen cutting the cake along with the paps.

In the viral video, Ankita is seen draped in a beautiful floral saree. She had also donned a mangalsutra and sindoor, along with bangles. The star was seen cutting the cake for the paps as Vicky Jain and her family sang the birthday song for her. The actress also made a wish before cutting the cake.

See video and pictures here:

Ankita had a cake-cutting ceremony at midnight with Vicky and others. A video shows Ankita in a tracksuit, cutting two cakes. One of the cakes covered with a chocolate dome has ‘Mrs Jain’ written on it.

Ankita Lokhande got married to her long-time boyfriend a few days back in Mumbai. It was a three-day event that included mehndi, engagement party, haldi, cocktail and the royal wedding. The couple was seen enjoying all the ceremonies to their hearts content. The sangeet party was also attended by Ankita Lokhande’s friend and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.



