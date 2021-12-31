Newlywed Ankita Lokhande flaunts her sindoor in LATEST selfie making our heart go 'mmmm'; WATCH

2021 has been a great year for actress Ankita Lokhande and why wouldn’t it be? After all, she got promoted from Miss to Mrs in real life. The actress recently got hitched to her businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Her wedding had become the talk of the town and all her friends and family members had attended the same. Well, Ankita is quite active on her social media and often keeps sharing glimpses of her married life. Today too she shared a boomerang video of her looking gorgeous and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

In the video that Ankita Lokhande posted on her Instagram stories, we can see her wearing a maroon Kurta with orange stripes on it. In the video, she is playing with her hair and taking it back and forward. The moment she takes her hair back, we can see her flaunting her sindoor. Indeed the sindoor makes her look even more gorgeous. Ankita is sporting a no-makeup look in this video and has written ‘hello’ on the story.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky got married in a well-known hotel in Mumbai on the 14th of December. It was quite a star-studded affair with several celebrities from the television industry arriving at the wedding to join the couple in their happiness. Both Ankita and Vicky looked stunning in a reputed fashion designer, Manish Malhotra’s outfits on their D-Day. Kangana Ranaut, who shared screen space with Ankita in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was seen there as well.

