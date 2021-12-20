Newlywed Ankita Lokhande shares cozy PIC with hubby Vicky Jain on her birthday, thanks fans for blessings

Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated her 37th birthday on 19th December with great vigour. This was the actress’ first birthday with her new hubby Vicky Jain. The newlyweds have been in the spotlight for a while, courtesy of their dreamy, beautiful wedding. The duo got hitched on 14th December and the fans are still not over their gorgeous pictures and videos. Ankita’s Sangeet dance lives in our head rent-free. So it is natural that fans, still buzzing with energy, treated her birthday as an extension of the festivities and made it super special for her with their heartfelt wishes. Ankita, being over the moon, took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for her wonderful fans.

Ankita Lokhande shared a couple of lovey-dovey pics with Vicky to thank her fans. The couple looked gorgeous and totally in love! Ankita looked radiant in a peacock green saree as she held hands with her doting husband Vicky, who sported an all-black outfit. Along with the post, Ankita also penned down a sweet thank you note. She wrote, “Oh yea it was a very special and happy birthday for me.Thanku each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us #aboutlastnight #anvikikahani."

Check the post here:

Apart from this post, Ankita gave her fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on her Insta stories where she posted a sweet video of her midnight cake-cutting with her husband and other close ones. The cake even had a cute ‘Mrs Jain’ written on it. We wish Mrs. Jain a year full of happiness and success!

