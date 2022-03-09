Newlywed Bhumika Gurung says her in-laws make her feel like their daughter

Nimki Mukhiya fame Bhumika Gurung got married yesterday to her beau Shekhar Malhotra. Her husband is a restauranteur and also the cousin of actress Mahhi Vij. The duo got married on Tuesday morning in Mumbai, and it was an intimate wedding. It was attended by only relatives and close friends of the couple.

Just before the wedding, Bhumika shared about her excitement for the wedding, as she said that this is what she had always wanted. She said, “I am super exhausted and tired, but I love this feeling. We were both waiting for this day to come! A month ago, we decided that we should get married in March and here we are. Like every girl, I also dreamt a lot about how my wedding would be and it really was everything I wanted it to be.”

Talking about her husband Shekhar, she said, “Shekhar was so excited. He has been jumping around and managing stuff. On our sangeet, he danced till he dropped!” She added that she wouldn’t have imagined getting better in-laws than Shekhar’s family. She said that the family that she is getting into is very loving. She added that the way they have accepted and welcomed her in their lives is heart-warming. She feels happy that they make her feel like their daughter.

The actress shot to fame with her show Nimki Mukhiya and she went on to do its another season Nimki Vidhayak. She was also seen in Humkadam and was last seen in the popular show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2.

Also read- Nimki Mukhiya fame Bhumika Gurung gets married to beau Shekhar Malhotra