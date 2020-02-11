Newlywed Kamya Punjabi introduces herself as Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang; Shares inside pictures of her wedding

Kamya Punjabi, who recently got married to Shalabh Dang, has shared stunning pictures from her big day and we can’t get enough of it.

Kamya Punjabi has been grabbing attention from all corners lately as she embarks a new journey in her personal life. The renowned television actress has tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony. Needless to say, the new bride is beaming with happiness over this new phase of her life and has been sharing pictures from her wedding festivities. But her recent post on social media is winning hearts as the newlywed actress has reintroduced herself to her fans now.

Yes! Kamya Punjabi is now Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang. The Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress made the big announcement on Instagram as she shared beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremonies. In fact, the name on her official Instagram handle has also changed now. Meanwhile, in the pictures, Kamya was seen beaming with happiness as she took the plunge with Shalabh. It was evident that the couple was enjoying every bit of their wedding ceremony and were looking forward to starting a new chapter of their lives together. The pictures all the important rituals from Kamya’s wedding ceremony, be it the bride’s grand entry, jaimala ceremony, saat pheras and even the bidaai.

Take a look at the inside pictures of Kamya Punjabi’s wedding:

For the uninitiated, this happens to be Kamya’s second wedding. She was earlier married to Bunty Negi for 10 years and even had a daughter with him. However, the duo got divorced in 2013. On the other hand, Shalabh was also married earlier and had a son from his first wedding. To note, Shalabh and Kamya crossed paths a year ago and have been dating each other for a couple of months now.

Credits :Instagram

