Newlywed Karan V Grover reveals why he chose to marry Poppy Jabbal in Himachal Pradesh

Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover recently got hitched to his long-time girlfriend, Poppy Jabbal, in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Away from the hustle-bustle of city life, the two tied the knot in the presence of their close family members and friends on 31st May 2022. Karan and Poppy's mutual friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, and Sonnalli Seygall attended the wedding of the beloved couple. Karan and Poppy had shared the first picture from the wedding on their Instagram handles and captioned it, "MayDay‼️ MayDay ‼️ We finally did it 31•05•2022".

In a recent chat with ETimes, Karan revealed that the decision to get married was taken a few weeks ago. When questioned why he chose to get married in Himachal, the actor added that he and Poppy both love exploring mountains and trekking a lot and found a beautiful place called Chali, which probably looked like the perfect destination for their big day. Speaking about his pre-wedding celebrations, Karan mentioned that they did not have any elaborate functions, it was a one-day affair, and their families were overjoyed because they have been wanting this for years. Talking about life post marriage, Poppy said, “We are wearing rings with our marriage date on them and though nothing has changed, it feels good that I am married to the man who has always showered love and affection on me and my family.”

When asked about his marriage plans in 2021, Karan had expressed that Poppy and he had no such plans. However, the actor is now married, and when he got asked what changed his decision, Karan mentioned that they were dating for 10 years and marriage was not their concern during that period. But later, during the pandemic, the two were very concerned about their families. He further adds that due to his work commitments, he was first in Mohali and then in the UK, which led to a long-distance relationship with Poppy. And however, this prompted the lovebirds to climb the ideal step in their relationship and give it a permanent status.

When the newlyweds got asked about their Honeymoon plans, they revealed that work has kept them occupied, which will delay their Honeymoon. However, Karan also mentioned that they will host a wedding reception soon for their friends.

On the professional front, Poppy will be traveling for her web show, and on the other hand, Karan will be seen playing the lead in Sandiip Sikcand’s upcoming TV show Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain. His track in Udaariyaan has ended, and he will soon start shooting for his upcoming show on Madh Island.

