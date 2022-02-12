Newlywed Karishma Tanna looks stunning as she's spotted outside gym; PHOTOS

Actress Karishma Tanna recently got married to the love of her life Varun Bangera on 5th February. They had an intimate wedding and had invited few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included Haldi, Mehendi and pheras. There was also reception party in which the bride and groom were grooving together. Now after the wedding, Karishma was recently spotted outside her gym.

In the recent pictures of Karishma Tanna, she was seen walking out of gym after a workout. The actress has a newlywed glow on her face and she had sported a casual gym wear outfit. She had worn a lavender T-shirt and blue jeggings, along with a black jacket. She posed for the paps and then headed for her car.

See pictures here:

Karishma has been sharing pictures and video from her pre-wedding functions on social media. She looked mesmerising at her mehendi function and she had also given a special performance for the groom. He has also danced for her on the function. The actress had worn a beautiful pastel pink lehenga for her wedding and Varun had sported an ivory white sherwani. Karishma Tanna had a special message for her groom on the wedding day as she made a grand bridal entry at the venue and she also gave a rose to him on her knee. The couple had a low key engagement last year with few friends.



