Newlywed Karishma Tanna offers a glimpse into her ‘Pehli Rasoi’ as she treats hubby with sweet dish

With the wedding season going on, numerous celebrities have tied the knot this year. Karishma Tanna is the latest to join the list, as the actress got married to the love of her life Varun Bangera on 5th February. The couple followed the traditional Indian customs for their marriage. It was attended by their close friends and family members. The actress recently shared the video of her first rasoi as she cooked a traditional sweet dish for her husband.

In the video shared by the newlywed Karishma Tanna, she is seen cooking besan halwa for her ‘Pehli Rasoi’ tradition. She garnished it with dry fruits and kept some as offering for Gods. Her hubby Varun Bangera fed her the halwa with a spoon and she also fed it to him. The cute gesture showed the unsurmountable love between the two lovebirds. She shared in the caption, “Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye”.

See video here-

Karishma looked like a fairytale bride in her pastel pink lehenga and Varun looked like an Indian prince in a white sherwani. Well, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures of her with hubby from their wedding ceremony and they indeed look dreamy.

Smriti Irani took to her Instagram stories to sweetly wish the newlyweds. She wrote, "As I campaign miles away I know you will be cherished & loved for a lifetime by a lovely young man. My love & blessings. Congratulations. God bless." Adaa Khan too congratulated the couple and wrote 'Congratulations. God Bless’. Other celebrities such as Gaurav Gera, Karan Patel, Raai Laxmi, and others wished them the best as well.



