Newlywed Mouni Roy enjoys the Kashmir snow and 'winter sunshine' on honeymoon with Suraj Nambiar; PICS

Mouni Roy recently got married to her beau Suraj Nambiar on 27th January. The couple had a beautiful wedding in both Malayali and Bengali traditions. The wedding took place in Goa and it was attended by their close friends and relatives. The couple is presently enjoying their honeymoon in Kashmir, as Mouni Roy offered a glimpse of the snow-covered mountains and the spectacular video from her balcony.

Mouni and Suraj are presently enjoying the new phase of their life as they recently tied the wedding knot. The couple is seen surrounded by snow as they spend some quality time together on their honeymoon in Kashmir. Mouni Roy has shared pictures from the balcony of the hotel where she is staying, as she is seen holding a book. She has worn beige pullover and black trousers with red boots. The snow-covered background looks like a page out of a fairytale. The actress captioned it as, “The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings.”

See post here:

She had also shared some goofy pictures of herself as she lounges on her bed and enjoys the chilly winters with a hot coffee.

See post here:

Few days back, Mouni Roy’s best friend Mandira Bedi had thrown a party for the newly-wed couple. The party was attended by Arjun Bijlani, his wife and Meet brothers. Mouni had treated her fans with some glimpses of the party.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

Also read- Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoy their honeymoon in snow-capped Kashmir; See PICS