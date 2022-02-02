Newlywed Mouni Roy is ready to welcome spring in style as she dons a floral palazzo suit; PICS

Mouni Roy is one of the most talked about name on the social media these days as the actress recently got married to beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27. The couple is presently enjoying quality time with each other. They tied the knot in Goa, which was attended by their family and close friends. They had a great time at the pre-wedding functions, and the couple looked amazing in their wedding attires. Now the actress in back in Mumbai, and was snapped in the city today.

Mouni Roy is among the most stylish celebrities in the entertainment industry. She is known for creating trends that go viral on social media. The actress was recently spotted in Khar, Mumbai. She looks gorgeous in her blue floral attire. She had worn a black floral print suit, paired with a pink dupatta. She has sported designer mojris and worn black sunglasses. Mouni had worn some gold bangles on her mehndi clad hands, along with sindoor on her forehead.

See photos here:

Mouni and Suraj had a great time at the pre wedding functions. They had a Malayali wedding and a Bengali wedding on the same day. The couple looked absolutely stunning in the wedding attire. Mouni had sported a white saree with red borders and temple jewellery in the South Indian wedding. For the Bengali wedding, she had sported a gorgeous designer lehenga with emerald jewellery. The wedding was attended by her friends Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia and others.



