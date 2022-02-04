Newlywed Mouni Roy shares she is ‘happy happy’ as she poses in multicolor beachwear; PICS

Mouni Roy is on cloud nine as she has started her marital life now. She got married to beau Suraj Nambiar on 27th January in Goa. The couple had a traditional Malayali wedding in the morning and a Bengali wedding in the evening. The actress also enjoyed a grand pool party after the wedding and shared a video of herself with friends on social media. The actress has recently shared a few pictures of herself by the pool.

Mouni has recently shared a picture of herself in beachwear. She had worn a multicolour skirt and a matching shrug, along with a shimmery blue crop top. She is seen seated on a sofa as she posed for the camera. She is wearing no makeup and her face is glowing in natural daylight. She shared in the caption, “A life lived in love is never dull; happy happy… Hari Om”

See post here-

The actress shared photos as they had certain post-wedding ceremonies. The actress looked gorgeous in a red Banaras silk saree with golden self-design all over it. She finished the look with statement temple jewellery. On the other hand, her husband wore an off-white kurta-pajama.

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. Naagin 3 fame will also be judging the reality show DID Li'l Masters Season 5, along with Remo D’souza.



Also read- Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s pool party video shows they are the coolest couple in town