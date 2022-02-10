Newlywed Mouni Roy is a true water baby as she shares picture is swimsuit from her stay in Gulmarg

Actress Mouni Roy is presently enjoying her honeymoon with husband Suraj Nambiar in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The couple got married on 27th January in a destination wedding in Goa. The couple is having the best time of their life as the enjoy the picturesque view of the snow covered Kashmir. Mouni Roy has been constantly sharing pictures from her trip on social media. She has recently shared picture of herself in swimsuit as she gets ready to dive.

The actress shared a couple of pictures from her indoor pool session. The pictures also had a glimpse of the gorgeous snowy view outside. Mouni chose a blue swimwear for the session. She captioned one of the posts: :"If kisses were snowflakes I would send you a blizzard." Sharing another similar post, she wrote: "Baby, it's cold outside."

See the posts shared by Mouni Roy here:

Mouni announced her wedding with this post: "I found him at last... Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings... 27.01.22. Love, Suraj and Mouni."

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the Indian television industry. She has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

In terms of Bollywood, the actress has worked in movies like Made In China, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. She also starred in Akshay Kumar's Gold and in the spy thriller London Confidential.



Also read- Newlywed Mouni Roy enjoys the Kashmir snow and 'winter sunshine' on honeymoon with Suraj Nambiar; PICS