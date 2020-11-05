Newlywed Neha Kakkar dazzles in red suit as she celebrates her first Karwa Chauth with Rohanpreet; See pics

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet, who have been married for around 10 days now, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and their pics from the celebrations are sheer love.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who recently tied the knot, have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The newlyweds have flooded our Instagram timelines with their mushy pics from their pre-wedding festivities and wedding ceremony and it is, undoubtedly, difficult to take eyes off their adorable chemistry. And while Rohan and Neha are enjoying their days as Mr and Mrs Singh, the Karwa Chauth celebrations added on their romantic moments. Yes! The newlyweds celebrated their first Karwa Chauth post their wedding.

Neha shared the glimpse of their Karwa Chauth celebrations and they are truly unmissable. In the pics, the Aankh Maarey singer looked stunning in a red coloured suit with golden embroidery. She had completed her look with traditional red chooda and sindoor. On the other hand, Rohanpreet complemented her well in his white kurta pyjama paired with a red turban. The newlyweds were all smiles as they performed the Karwa Chauth rituals together. Neha captioned the image as, “My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.”

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s first Karwa Chauth celebration pics:

To note, Neha and Rohanpreet took their nuptial vows on October 24 after dating each other for some time. They tied the knot as per Sikh traditions in the national capital followed by a party in the evening. Later, the couple even hosted a grand reception in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26 which was attended by several renowned singers from the Punjabi music industry including Mankirt Aulakh, Bani Sandhu, Kaur B etc.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar’s sangeet lehenga is worth a whopping Rs 3 lakhs and we are in awe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×