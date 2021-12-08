Newlywed Neil Bhatt offers a heartwarming birthday surprise for wifey Aishwarya Sharma; SEE PIC

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married recently on November 30. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Aishwarya Sharma rings in her first birthday post marriage today and hubby Neil Bhatt shared a picture of their cute mid-night celebrations.

Neil shared a picture with Aishwarya on social media as they celebrated her birthday at home. The room was decorated with heart shaped balloons and happy birthday banner with some lights on the wall. Aishwarya was seen smiling gleefully as she wore a sash and floral tiara. There was a chocolate cake on the table. He shared in the picture, “Happy birthday @aisharma812 my love”.

The adorable couple had hosted their reception party for the friends and family in Mumbai. Along with other guests of the party, there was presence of a special guest, veteran actress Rekha, which was a huge surprise for the couple. Neil and Aishwarya's co-stars Ayesha Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Sneha Bhavsar, Mridul Kumar, Shailesh Datar among others attended the function. The couple soon got back on the sets of their show and received a warm welcome from the cast.



