  1. Home
  2. tv

Newlywed Sana Khan looks breathtaking in a traditional attire as she gives a glimpse of her mehendi

Sana Khan, who recently got hitched, has shared stunning photos from her mehendi ceremony. Check out the pictures below.
26590 reads Mumbai
Sana KhanNewlywed Sana Khan looks breathtaking in a traditional attire as she gives a glimpse of her mehendi
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sana Khan has been grabbing the headlines for her personal and professional life. The former actress recently took everyone by surprise as she tied the knot with Mufti Anas and shared a glimpse of her wedding pictures on social media. From sharing stunning pictures with her husband to dropping photos from the ceremonies, the gorgeous star has been stealing the hearts with her amazing posts. And now, she has given a sneak peek into her mehendi ceremony that took place on November 18.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared some stunning pictures of herself, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. In the photos, she looked ravishing in a heavy embroidered pink and orange suit. She complimented her look with a stylish choker, gold earrings and a maang tikka. The Jai Ho actress was seen flaunting her beautiful mehendi in the photos that have taken the internet by storm. One simply cannot miss her glowing face and charming smile as she poses for the perfect pictures. Alongside the photos, she wrote, "Mehendi."

Sana also posted a boomerang video wherein she can be seen beaming with joy while showing off her mehendi. Going by her posts, it is evident that the actress enjoyed every bit of her wedding ceremonies and is currently enjoying the new phase of her life.

Check out Sana Khan’s Instagram post here:


On a related note, Sana had earlier shared the first wedding picture wherein she looked ethereal in red bridal lehenga. For the unversed, the Wajah Tum Ho star got married to Mufti Anas on November 20 this year and announced the same on her social media with a beautiful picture. Post her wedding, she has also changed her name to Saiyed Sana Khan on her social media handles.

Read Also: Sana Khan changes her name to Saiyed Sana Khan after tying the knot with Mufti Anas

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sana Khan Instagram

You may like these
Sana Khan changes her name to Saiyed Sana Khan after tying the knot with Mufti Anas
Sana Khan looks ethereal in red bridal attire as she shares FIRST wedding PHOTO: Married for the sake of Allah
Bigg Boss 6’s Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas after quitting showbiz; Looks like princess in a white bridal dress
Bigg Boss 6’s Sana Khan bids goodbye to showbiz industry forever; Decides to spend life in serving humanity
EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan has THIS to say about Melvin Louis’ ‘you mocked my race’ comment; Watch Video
EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan REVEALS if she will take any legal action against Melvin Louis for domestic violence
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement