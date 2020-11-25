Newlywed Sana Khan looks breathtaking in a traditional attire as she gives a glimpse of her mehendi

Sana Khan, who recently got hitched, has shared stunning photos from her mehendi ceremony. Check out the pictures below.

Sana Khan has been grabbing the headlines for her personal and professional life. The former actress recently took everyone by surprise as she tied the knot with Mufti Anas and shared a glimpse of her wedding pictures on social media. From sharing stunning pictures with her husband to dropping photos from the ceremonies, the gorgeous star has been stealing the hearts with her amazing posts. And now, she has given a sneak peek into her mehendi ceremony that took place on November 18.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared some stunning pictures of herself, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. In the photos, she looked ravishing in a heavy embroidered pink and orange suit. She complimented her look with a stylish choker, gold earrings and a maang tikka. The Jai Ho actress was seen flaunting her beautiful mehendi in the photos that have taken the internet by storm. One simply cannot miss her glowing face and charming smile as she poses for the perfect pictures. Alongside the photos, she wrote, "Mehendi."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sana Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×