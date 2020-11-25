Newlywed Sana Khan looks breathtaking in a traditional attire as she gives a glimpse of her mehendi
Sana Khan has been grabbing the headlines for her personal and professional life. The former actress recently took everyone by surprise as she tied the knot with Mufti Anas and shared a glimpse of her wedding pictures on social media. From sharing stunning pictures with her husband to dropping photos from the ceremonies, the gorgeous star has been stealing the hearts with her amazing posts. And now, she has given a sneak peek into her mehendi ceremony that took place on November 18.
Sana also posted a boomerang video wherein she can be seen beaming with joy while showing off her mehendi. Going by her posts, it is evident that the actress enjoyed every bit of her wedding ceremonies and is currently enjoying the new phase of her life.
On a related note, Sana had earlier shared the first wedding picture wherein she looked ethereal in red bridal lehenga. For the unversed, the Wajah Tum Ho star got married to Mufti Anas on November 20 this year and announced the same on her social media with a beautiful picture. Post her wedding, she has also changed her name to Saiyed Sana Khan on her social media handles.
