Newlywed Shireen Mirza says ‘getting married is the best feeling ever’

TV actress Shireen Mirza best known for playing Simmi on the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has embarked on a new journey with Hasan Sartaj. The couple got married on Saturday, October 23 in a traditional nikah ceremony in Jaipur. Shireen and Hasan also hosted their wedding reception in Delhi on Monday. Now, the newly-wed Shireen opened up about her wedding celebrations and said

Shireen told ETimes that “getting married is the best feeling ever”. She said,“It has been a week-long celebration for us. I think I will be bored once all of this is over. We have been waiting for this for a long time now. During the pandemic, we didn’t get many chances to meet each other, and it was really tough, but now we are together forever.” Even Hasan added that he can’t describe the emotions and the feeling.

On her special day, Shireen was joined by her ‘Yeh Hain Mohabattein’ friends Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee. Bridesmaid Krishna said that she didn’t leave Shireen’s side throughout the wedding. “Shireen and I used to talk about our weddings. We had even decided what jewellery we would wear. And this was exactly how we imagined and wanted Shireen’s wedding to be. It was a dream come true, and now I am waiting for my wedding ,” said Krishna.

Previously, at Shireen’s wedding, her father Mirza Iqtedar Baig shared that he felt happy as well emotional. Though he was elated as his little girl is married now, but the thought that she will leave home made him very sad. “Mere ghar ki raunak ab kisi aur ghar ki raunak ho gayi hai,” he had said.