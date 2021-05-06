Newlywed Sugandha Mishra booked for allegedly flouting COVID 19 rules at her wedding with Dr Sanket Bhosale

It is reported that Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale’s wedding witnessed a large gathering of guests in Jalandhar.

It hasn’t been long when comedian Sugandha Mishra had tied the knot with her beau Dr Sanket Bhosale in an intimate ceremony in Jalandhar on April 26. The lovebirds took their nuptial vows in a grand ceremony and the couple has been grabbing attention with their dreamlike pics from the D-Day. And while the newlyweds are enjoying every bit of this new phase of their life, Sugandha and Sanket’s wedding has been back in the headlines but for an unfortunate reason. It is reported that an FIR has allegedly been filed against the new bride for violating COVID 19 protocols during the wedding.

According to media reports, a video from Sugandha and Sanket’s wedding has gone viral on social media wherein a large gathering of people was spotted at the wedding. As a result, a case was registered at Sugandha’s family, the owner of the resort where the wedding took place and the guests as well for flouting the COVID 19 norms. Talking about the same, Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh stated that the case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

While the investigation has been going on in the matter, no arrest has been made as of now. Meanwhile, Sugandha and Sanket have been treating fans with their wedding pics on social media and also gave a glimpse of their post-wedding rituals. We wonder what the newlyweds have to say in regards to this complaint.

