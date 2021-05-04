Newlywed Sugandha Mishra gives a hilarious twist to morning tea and shocks Dr Sanket Bhosale; Video

Sugandha Mishra gives a glimpse of life after marriage as she pranks her hubby Dr. Sanket Bhosale with his morning tea.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra recently got married to her long-time boyfriend Dr. Sanket Bhosale. The couple looked spectacular on their wedding day as they started a new phase of their lives. They have been sharing pictures and videos from their amazing wedding ceremonies and showing all the fun they had during the events. Sugandha had also shared pictures of her first cooking ceremony in her new home. As they start a new phase of life, Dr. Sanket was in for a shock.

Dr. Sanket has shared a funny video of his caring wife, Sugandha. In the video, it is seen that Sugandha looks very beautiful in a blue dress as she asks Dr. Sanket for a cup of tea, to which he says yes, he wants to have morning tea. So, she asks him strong or mild to which he says strong. Then she tells him to make it himself and shocks the actor. He shared the video with the caption ‘#shaadi ke baad’.

Sugandha Sharma is a popular singer and comedienne, who plays different characters on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. She has worked in numerous comedy shows and is famous for mimicking legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The comedian recently got hitched with her boyfriend and at present, she is enjoying quality time with him as newlyweds. Dr. Sanket is also a prominent comedian who has appeared in a variety of shows.

