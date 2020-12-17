Newlyweds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal soak up the Kashmir sun as they enjoy their honeymoon in valley

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had tied the knot on December 1 this year, after dating each other for years.

Aditya Narayan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the handsome singer cum actor had recently ditched bachelorhood and went on to marry the love of his life Shweta Agarwal early this month. It was a grand wedding in Mumbai which was attended by the couple’s respective families and close friends. And after enjoying their wedding ceremony, the newlyweds Aditya and Shweta are off to their honeymoon now. The couple has flown to Kashmir valley to enjoy their honeymoon.

The former Indian Idol 11 host, who has been an avid social media user, has given us a beautiful glimpse of his time in Kashmir with wife Shweta. In the pic, the newlyweds were seen soaking the Kashmir sun. While Aditya looked dapper in his brown coloured jacket, Shweta looked adorable in her baby pink coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with a magenta coloured woollen cap and a black bag. The two looked much in love with each other as they posed happily for the camera. Aditya captioned the image as, “Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time”

Take a look at Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s honeymoon pic:

For the uninitiated, Aditya married Shweta after dating her for years. The duo had even shared the screen space in 2010 release Shaapit. Spilling beans about how he had proposed his lady, Aditya had told Times of India, “I had planned to propose to her at the exotic beach destination in March 2020 and I had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that the Maldives was under lockdown. So, I could not officially get engaged then. When we went to Lonavala, I surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger.”

