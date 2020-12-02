Newlyweds Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal look stunning as they exchange garland during jaimala ceremony; WATCH

Aditya Narayan married ladylove Shweta Agarwal after dating her for a couple of years in a grand ceremony.

Aditya Narayan has all reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the handsome actor-cum-singer has ditched his bachelorhood and has married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The couple’s wedding was a grand affair which took place in Mumbai on December 1 which was attended by Aditya and Shweta’s respective family and close friends. While best wishes have been pouring in for the newlyweds from all walks of life, fans have been eagerly waiting for the inside pics and videos from Aditya and Shweta’s fairytale wedding. Interestingly, many of the former Indian Idol host’s friends have shared videos from the wedding ceremony.

One of the videos happened to be from their jaimala ceremony. In the video, Aditya and Shweta were seen exchanging garlands during the ceremony. While Aditya wore an ivory coloured sherwani with heavy golden embroidery for his big day, Shweta looked resplendent in her ivory lehenga which she had paired with a pink dupatta. The couple seemed to be much in love and was seen enjoying every moment of their wedding day.

Take a look at Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s video from their wedding ceremony:

To note, the couple has tied the knot after dating each other for a couple of years. Interestingly, the Shaapit actor had plans to propose his ladylove in a special way during their vacation in the Maldives. However, their plans were cancelled due to COVID 19 pandemic. Later, he had popped the question to Shweta during their vacay in Lonavala.

